'Concerned Sharia Law Will Be Forced Upon Americans': Rep. Chip Roy's Fiery Speech Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a recent address on the floor of the US House, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) expressed his apprehensions regarding the potential influence of Sharia law on American society. He underscored broader concerns regarding border security and foreign aid, connecting them to his worries about Sharia law's impact.

"I've got some pretty strong concerns about Sharia law," Roy conveyed, highlighting his apprehensions about its potential imposition on the American populace.

He drew comparisons to what he characterized as a "massive Muslim takeover" in the United Kingdom and criticized those who support adversaries of Israel, specifically mentioning Mothin Ali, a recently elected council member in Leeds, England.

In the remarks, Roy also said he had“pretty strong concerns about people who wanna see Israel's destruction, who were happy about Oct. 7, who were elected in the United Kingdom.”

“Some might say that we've seen that here in the United States,” Roy continued, echoing criticism of pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses.“What are we gonna do about that?”

Roy's remarks mirrored his recent post on the social media platform X, where he responded to a video depicting Ali celebrating his electoral win amidst chants of "Allahu Akbar" and expressing support for Gaza. Roy's reaction to the video was brief yet pointed: "Coming to America."

Ali is under fire for remarks he allegedly made on social media on October 7, the day Hamas began its fatal attack on Israel, stating that Palestinians have the right to "fight back."

Following criticism after his election, Ali apologized for any distress his comments caused but attributed the negative reaction to his post-election video to Islamophobia, as reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Roy has been a vocal opponent of campus protests emerging nationwide in recent weeks. He argued that a House bill passed last week fell short in addressing antisemitism adequately, a concern amplified by critics who suggest these protests have contributed to its rise.

“It is not good enough to merely ask the Department of Education to consider a definition of anti-Semitism in discrimination investigations; rather, we should cut off taxpayer funding to the supposedly 'elite' institutions that are poisoning the minds of our children and propagating this despicable behavior,” Roy said in a statement on the bill.

Roy has emerged as one of the most vocal members of Congress advocating for the closure of the southern border to immigrants. During his speech recent speech, he implied that the foreign-born population in America posed a challenge to "Western values."

“We have 51.5 million people who are foreign-born in the United States, they have about 20 [million] to 25 million kids. That puts that well over 20-something percent of our population, it's the highest such number in the history of our country,” he said.“People say, 'Well isn't that great?' Is it?”