Sandeshkhali Women Claim 'No Rapes', Accuse BJP Of Manipulation TMC Files Complaint With EC | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sandeshkhali news: The controversy that began with several women of the Sunderban village in West Bengal alleging land-grab and sexual harassment charges against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh has taken a new turn after two women withdrew her complaint against the TMC leader Row: What we know so far-Purported videos have emerged showing women claiming that local BJP leader had forced them to sign blank papers, which were later filled in with rape allegations against TMC leaders-In one of the videos, a woman says, \"We were deceived into signing on blank papers. We discovered later that rape complaints had been lodged in our names. This is a blatant lie.\"-A video emerged on Saturday, sparking controversy in Sandeshkhali, after being broadcasted by a local television channel. In the purported footage, an individual identified as Gangadhar Koyal, reportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president, is heard suggesting that women from Sandeshkhali, who did not experience sexual assault, were labeled as 'rape' victims under the direction of the Leader of the Opposition.-Allegations flew from the TMC camp. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh met the Election Commission of India and complained against the BJP.-\"We have written a letter to the Election Commission. We've told them how the Sandeshkhali incident was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP so that false rape statements are given. There were no rapes in Sandeshkhali, it is all a lie.\" Ghosh told reporters.\"The women are now saying that they were given money & taught to say all this. False cases were registered. This is all BJP's conspiracy and it has been done by BJP's senior leader Suvendu Adhikari...We want the Election Commission to interfere in this and give police the instruction to take action against Suvendu Adhikari and detain the people- Gangadhar Koyal, and Shanti Dolui who were visible in the video. We want PM Modi to apologise when he comes to West Bengal...\" Ghosh added.-Another alleged Sandeshkhali resident echoed similar sentiments in a separate video, claiming that they have become victims of a scheme orchestrated by BJP leader Piyali Das.-A third woman also levelled the same allegation against BJP leader Piyali Das and said, she“has tarnished our reputation and inflicted immense suffering upon us.”-Sandeshkhali comes under Basirhat constituency from where the BJP fielded Rekha Patra, a woman of Sandeshkhali who is also an alleged victim.-The riverine area, Sandeshkhali, gained significant attention recently when a group of women staged protests. They accused local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual assault and land grabbing.

-Shahjahan, the central figure in the Sandeshkhali controversy, is presently incarcerated for his involvement in an incident where a team from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was assaulted during a raid on his residence. This raid was part of an investigation into an alleged ration scam.(Mint could not independently verify the videos)

