Trade These Stocks: Zscaler, Twilio, Match, and More

Chris Lau - Thursday, May 9, 2024

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler (ZS) may trade below $150 in the coming days. The stock is steady at $171 despite confirming an ongoing investigation into a possible data breach. ZS stock has some hope. Okta (OKTA) faced similar security issues yet the stock eventually rebounded months later.

Twilio (TWLO) which supplies communications solutions like e-mail campaigns on the cloud, broke down. The $60 support price since March 2024 fell apart when the firm posted a sales slowdown. Revenue grew by 4% Y/Y.

After posting disastrous growth on its Match and Tinder apps, Match (MTCH) recovered from a 10% decline on Wed. Optimists are hopeful that Match's Hinge app will achieve billions in revenue. Hinge posted impressive growth, thanks to advertising activities and bundling a mobile game on the app.

In the gaming sector, Unity (U) is a notable firm reporting results today. The firm angered its developer community by changing the fee structure. Shares are in a severe downtrend since peaking at over $40 in Dec. 2023.

Watch Roblox (RBLX) after its earnings report this morning.

Speculators may look at Soundhound (SOUN), Blink Charging (BLNK), or Marathon Digital (MARA). However, those stocks trade primarily on sentiment rather than on fundamentals.









