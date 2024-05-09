(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dick's, NIKE to Host“It's Her Shot” Tour

Air Canada Ranked Last In Customer Satisfaction Survey

Air Canada (AC) has been ranked last among North American airlines when it comes to customer satisfaction, according to a new survey of travelers.

Montreal-based Air Canada placed last in customer satisfaction among passengers who fly business class and premium economy, according to a poll by J.D. Power.

In economy class, Air Canada placed ninth out of 11 airlines, coming in only slightly ahead of American budget carriers Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Airlines.

In releasing the results, J.D. Power said that travelers are generally dissatisfied with the service and value they receive from Air Canada for the ticket price they paid.

Air Canada also ranked near the bottom when it comes to online / digital tools, airline staff, and onboard experience.

While it fared a little better than Air Canada, WestJet Airlines also ranked near the bottom of the customer satisfaction rankings, placing fifth out of seven for the premium economy experience and seventh out of 11 for economy travel.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) had the highest scores on the new survey, a result that J.D. Power attributed to their ongoing investment in staff training and recruitment.

Air Canada dismissed the latest J.D. Power ranking, saying it has earned high marks for service in other rankings.

J.D. Power's online survey polled 9,582 airline customers between March 2023 and March 2024. The survey is considered an industry bellwether of airline performance.

