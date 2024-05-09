Zelensky Appoints Formed Cinc Ambassador To UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the appointment of former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The relevant decree , 316/2024, was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform saw.

The document reads: "Zaluzhny, Valeryi Fedorovych, shall be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 8, 2024, Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed to replace him.

On March 7, Zelensky approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK.

By decree of May 8, the President dismissed Zaluzhnyi from military service.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine