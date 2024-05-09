Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidency Member Extended Invitation To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vilayat Guliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bosnia andHerzegovina, met with Željko Komšić, the Croatian member of thePresidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to deliver a letter ofinvitation from President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 29th sessionof the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the ambassador provided detailed insightsinto Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29 and highlightedlarge-scale projects aimed at transitioning to green energy.
Komšić expressed interest in the reconstruction efforts inAzerbaijan's liberated territories and conveyed his keenobservation of the country's developments and reforms underPresident Ilham Aliyev's leadership, despite not having yet visitedAzerbaijan.
They also exchanged views on a wide range of aspects ofAzerbaijan-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations.
