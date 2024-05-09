Argentina presents 10K-peso banknote amid rising inflation

(MENAFN) In response to the dramatic rise in prices plaguing Argentina in recent months, the government has taken the extraordinary step of quintupling the denomination of its largest banknote in circulation, increasing it to 10,000 pesos, which roughly translates to USD10. This move aims to alleviate the burdensome necessity for many Argentines to carry substantial amounts of cash, sometimes even resorting to lugging around large suitcases, in order to conduct everyday transactions. The country's annual inflation rate soared to a staggering 287 percent in March, ranking among the highest in the world.



The central bank's announcement of the new denomination promises to streamline transactions for users by introducing a banknote that is five times the value of the previous largest denomination. Scheduled to enter circulation next month, the 10,000 peso note is intended to facilitate smoother financial exchanges amidst the economic challenges facing the nation. At the official exchange rate, the value of the new banknote amounts to USD11, while on the black market, it stands at USD9.



Despite the prevalence of digital payment methods globally, paper currency remains the preferred mode of transaction throughout Argentina, particularly evident with the widespread use of the 1,000-peso banknotes. However, the value of these notes has plummeted over time, reflecting the country's economic instability. For instance, since its introduction in 2017, the 1,000 peso note has seen a stark depreciation from being worth USD58 on the black market to a mere USD1 today.



In light of Argentina's enduring financial turmoil, sellers often opt for traditional cash payments, offering significant discounts to incentivize transactions conducted in fiat currencies rather than electronic transfers. This preference underscores the enduring reliance on physical currency within the Argentine economy, despite the challenges posed by inflation and economic uncertainty.

