60 Filipino workers seek sanctuary amid escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict

(MENAFN) Amidst the heightened tensions of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, sixty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines from Israel, seeking sanctuary from the escalating violence and instability, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). This recent wave of repatriation marks a significant milestone, as it brings the total number of OFWs opting to return home due to the conflict to 879 since its outbreak in October of the preceding year, as disclosed by the DMW.



Hans Leo Cacdac, the Secretary of Migrant Workers, underscored the importance of this repatriation effort, emphasizing its scale as the largest group of returning OFWs availing themselves of the government's voluntary repatriation program in response to the hostilities. The decision to return home reflects the growing concerns and anxieties among Filipino workers amidst the ongoing turmoil in the region, prompting many to prioritize their safety and well-being by seeking refuge in their home country.



Official statistics from the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs suggest that "a little over 30,000 Filipinos" currently reside or are employed in Israel. However, insights from diplomatic sources reveal that the actual number could potentially exceed 40,000, encompassing both documented and undocumented Filipino workers. This discrepancy in figures highlights the challenges associated with accurately assessing and addressing the needs of Filipino nationals amidst the complex and evolving dynamics of the conflict-ridden region.



The plight of Filipino workers caught in the crossfire underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to ensure their safety and provide necessary support during times of crisis. As tensions persist and the humanitarian situation continues to unfold, the Philippine government remains committed to facilitating the repatriation of its citizens and safeguarding their welfare in collaboration with relevant authorities and international partners.

