Understanding Syria's Pleasantly Surprising New Ruler Sharaa

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In its second week after Assad, Syria continues to ride a wave of euphoria and hope, bolstered by pleasant surprises from its new de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly al-Jolani .

Over the weekend he told journalists that in the Middle East the Islamist Iran is the problem, and that he chooses to settle disputes with Israel. And while the hardships of will certainly complicate, and may even derail, Sharaa's journey toward his stated goals, his start has been nothing short of excellent.

To understand Sharaa's thinking, one can parse his different statements, from when he beat competing armed factions to emerge on top in Idlib, then from his time as the northern province's ruler and, lastly, from his media availabilities since the rebels, mostly Islamists, swept the part of Syria that had been under the control of the Assad dynasty since 1972.

While governing Idlib , Sharaa's cabinet tried, in January, to pass and enforce a social engineering law, with 128 articles, that was supposed to impose a strict code on public space and behavior. In addition to banning the sale and consumption of alcohol, the law stipulated complete gender segregation in public places, outlined an Islamic dress code for girls in schools, and banned such mundane social habits as smoking (including the popular hookahs in coffeeshops) and fortunetelling.

The law caused a stir, and that might have prompted its authors to shelve it. Sharaa tried to defend it by selling it as a law that“favored preaching Islam over imposing it,” but he did not seem to insist on the law.