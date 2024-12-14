Prime Minister Participates In Expanded Ministerial Meeting On Syria In Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Aqaba: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in an expanded ministerial meeting on Syria in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on Saturday, with the participation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, in addition to the Republic of Turkiye, the United States of America, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Kingdom, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, and the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria.

The meeting discussed ways to support a comprehensive political process led by the Syrians to achieve a transitional process in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, which meets the aspirations of the Syrian people, ensures the rebuilding of the Syrian state institutions, and preserves Syria's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, security, stability, and the rights of all its citizens.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stress the need to ensure Syria's unity and the peaceful transfer of power through a unifying political process based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, in addition to enhancing efforts to protect civilians and countering terrorism.