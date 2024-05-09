Arti Singh Gives A Peek Into Her 'Bridal Shower'; Recalls Sis-In-Law Kashmera's Words

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The new bride in the town, actress Arti Singh on Thursday shared a sneak peek into her bridal shower which was organised by her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, reminiscing about the sweet memories of her precious day.

Arti, who recently tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan, took to Instagram, and dropped a series of photos, wherein she can be seen wearing a one-shoulder blue-coloured short dress and paired it with black heels.

She went all glam with her makeup and kept her short hair open.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame is posing with a placard which has 'Kiss the Miss' written on it.

The post is captioned as: "Bridal shower... thank u @kashmeral for lovely lovely bridal shower. For loving me and attending every person. My every friend who came for showering so much love and attention. And also won't forget when u hugged me in vidai and said I won't cry coz u hv got such an amazing guy. U Wil always be happy and happy more then ever."

Arti is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is married to actress Kashmera.

Meanwhile, Arti is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'.