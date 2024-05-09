Zimbabwe initiates ‘gold’ currency to substitute dollar

(MENAFN) In a bid to address economic instability and mitigate the devaluation of its local currency, Zimbabwe has launched a new national currency known as Zimb Gold (ZiG). This move comes as the southern African nation grapples with persistent economic challenges, including skyrocketing inflation and currency depreciation. Alongside the introduction of ZiG, Zimbabwe has also appealed to the United Nations for USD2 billion in aid to alleviate food insecurity within the country.



Announcing the launch of ZiG, Zimbabwe's Reserve Bank governor, John Mushayavanhu, outlined the currency's foundation, which will be primarily anchored on gold and foreign currency reserves. Mushayavanhu emphasized that ZiG will circulate alongside other currencies in the country's monetary basket, providing a diversified and stable foundation for Zimbabwe's financial system. Additionally, the central bank will implement a market-determined exchange rate as part of broader efforts to stabilize the economy.



The introduction of ZiG comes against the backdrop of significant economic challenges facing Zimbabwe, particularly concerning its national currency. The Zimbabwean dollar has experienced a continuous depreciation against the United States dollar, resulting in a 72 percent decline in value, rendering it one of the world's poorest-performing currencies. This currency devaluation has contributed to a surge in inflation, with the country's annual inflation rate reaching a seven-month high of 55.3 percent in March, driven primarily by rising costs of food and utilities.



In response to these economic pressures, Zimbabwe has embarked on a series of measures aimed at restoring stability and promoting economic growth. The launch of ZiG represents a strategic shift towards a currency backed by tangible assets, such as gold, in an effort to instill confidence in the financial system and curb inflationary pressures. Additionally, the country's appeal for United Nations aid underscores the urgent need for international assistance to address the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by food insecurity.



As Zimbabwe navigates the complexities of its economic challenges, the introduction of ZiG and the plea for international aid signal a concerted effort to chart a path towards recovery and sustainable development. However, the success of these initiatives will hinge on effective implementation and coordinated efforts to address the underlying structural issues plaguing Zimbabwe's economy.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108193316