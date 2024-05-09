46 Pc Sri Lankan Women, 10 Pc School Children Obese

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, May 9 (IANS) Sri Lankan Health Secretary Palitha Mahipala has said that 46 per cent of women and 10 per cent of children in the country are suffering from obesity.

Speaking at a lecture to educate journalists from state media institutions, Mahipala said that 89 per cent of deaths in the country are caused by non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Obesity is a major factor in non-communicable diseases, Mahipala said.

Most of the Sri Lankans die due to heart disease and stroke, he added.

