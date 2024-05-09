Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the village of Oleksandrivka in the Stanislav community, and a 74-year-old resident was injured in his own home.

“Russian troops attacked a residential building in Oleksandrivka of the Stanislav community,” the statement reads.

As noted, a 74-year-old resident came under enemy fire in his own home. He sustained a concussion, blast, traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds to his legs and head.

“An ambulance took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, and one person was injured.