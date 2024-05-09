Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the village of Oleksandrivka in the Stanislav community, and a 74-year-old resident was injured in his own home.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops attacked a residential building in Oleksandrivka of the Stanislav community,” the statement reads. Read also:
Enemy transports killed and wounded from Kherson
region to Dzhankoi - guerrillas
As noted, a 74-year-old resident came under enemy fire in his own home. He sustained a concussion, blast, traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds to his legs and head.
“An ambulance took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.
As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, and one person was injured.
MENAFN09052024000193011044ID1108192882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.