Arjun Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of His ‘Shoot Life’ From ‘Singham Again’ Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his busy work schedule as he posted a picture of his "shoot life" from the sets of 'Singham Again'.

Arjun took to Instagram stories and shared a photo from his vanity van.

The actor took a mirror selfie and is seen shirtless in the picture.

The image also captured a glimpse of the perfume he uses and a coffee mug.

The actor captioned it:“Shoot life!! #Singhamagain.”

In the upcoming film, which features Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, the actor will essay the role of an antagonist in director Rohit Shetty's movie.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.