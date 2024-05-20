Air India, Supari Studios Win Webby Award For 2024 Republic Day Campaign

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Air India and Supari Studios, the brand solutions division of Kulfi Collective, have clinched the prestigious Webby Award for Best Original Music in the Advertising, Media & PR category for their Republic Day campaign, marking a triumphant moment for Indian creativity marked the third Webby win for Kulfi Collective via its brand solution division Supari Studios-the only Indian network ever to have done so.“Air India and Supari Studios have set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, general manager of the Webby Awards.“This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”“This recognition from The Webby Awards for Air India's Republic Day campaign is an absolute honour! Winning three Webbys is an incredible achievement; a testimony to the deep insight and creativity of our Kulfi Collective team. We are proud to represent India on the global stage and will continue to push the boundaries of culture and storytelling with our brand partners,” added Akshat Gupt, co-founder and chief creative officer, Kulfi Collective Studios is the award-winning content division from the House of Kulfi Collective that helps brands create differentiated, scalable content, embedded in Gen-next's culture, conversations and communities. Over the past 12 years, it has partnered on 500-plus projects that have garnered over 2 billion views for some of the biggest brands in the world, including Spotify, Netflix, Red Bull, Google and OnePlus, among others. Supari Studios helps brands engage with their audiences by blending content with strategy, creativity and technology Webby Awards are the leading international awards honouring excellence on the Internet, including websites and mobile sites, video, advertising, media and public relations (PR), apps and software. Established in 1996, the 2024 awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 US states and more than 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

