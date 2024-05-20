On Voting Day, Rajkummar Rao Shares How It Feels To Be ECI's Nation Icon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) After casting his vote early on Monday morning before flying off from Mumbai for 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' promotions, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talked about his responsibilities as the Election Commission's National Icon.

Underlining the importance of voting in a democracy, the actor said, "It is very, very important. If through us people can get influenced, of course that's the biggest thing we can do, to make people aware about the importance of voting."

He then went on to say how happy he was to be made a National Icon. "I am very happy and I am very thrilled that the Election Commission chose me to be the National Icon."

The actor added: "I understand how important it is. It is our moral duty and responsibility towards the nation, so, I request, and I appeal to all of you to please come out and cast your vote."

When asked about his vote preferences, Rajkummar expectedly said, "That is very personal. I don't think we can discuss it. Of course we all want our nation to grow and shine. It is already shining and I am sure it is going to shine even more in coming years."