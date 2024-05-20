Rani Chatterjee Packs 'High Energy, Positivity' Into Her Monday; Drops Workout Pics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee started her Monday on a positive note and high energy by sharing glimpses from her morning workout.

Rani, who is known for her work in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her 1.9 million followers.

The snaps show Rani wearing a white T-shirt and blue tights. She kept her hair tied in a top ponytail and rounded off the gym look with white shoes.

The post is captioned: "Hello Monday let's start your weekend with high energy and positivity #ranichatterjee #workoutmotivation."

Meanwhile, she has 'Didi No 1' in the pipeline. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal, and directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri, the film is written by Satender Singh.

She also has projects like 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', and 'Bhabhi Maa' in the pipeline.