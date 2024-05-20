Egyptair Adds Flights On New Delhi-Cairo Sector

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Encouraged by rising traffic between Egypt and India, Egyptair is looking to operate daily flights connecting Delhi and Cairo, according to a senior executive. Currently, the Egyptian carrier, which started operations in India more than four decades ago, has nine weekly flights to Cairo. Out of them, five flights are from Mumbai and the remaining four are from the national capital.

"We hope to operate daily flights from Delhi to Cairo," the airline's Country Manager Amr Aly told news agency on Sunday (May 19).

He said that air traffic between the two countries has improved and there is also transit traffic to other places.

The carrier started Delhi-Cairo flights last August. The services on this route are operated with A320 neo aircraft and Boeing 737-8 plane is used for flights connecting Mumbai and Cairo.

Egyptair, part of the Star Alliance, has a codehsare partnership with Air India.

Efforts are aimed at promoting Egypt as a tourism destination and attracting more people to visit the country, Aly said.

Established in 1932, Egyptair is Egypt's national flag carrier.

The airline will be coming out with various initiatives and promotions, including special fares, for its customer and trade partners to mark 92 years of operations, it said in a release this week.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

Earlier this week, a report by the Netherlands-based ING Bank NV said India is expected to be a power house for future airline growth, driven by the eagerness of people to travel and growing population.

