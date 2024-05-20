Aviation Ministry Warns About Fraudster Ring

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has issued a warning to citizens about a group of fraudsters who have been making calls from various mobile numbers, posing as ministry officials or employees.

According to a notice issued on Thursday (May 16), the ministry has received reports of several people falling victim to the fraudulent scheme.

The names, designations, phone numbers and email addresses of all ministry officials are available on the ministry's website, the notice it stated.

It warned that if anyone calls from a number other than the website numbers and claims to be an official/employee of the ministry, it should be assumed that it is a scam.

The public is requested to refrain from making any financial transactions after falling into the trap of such scam, the notice added.

-B