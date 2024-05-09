China's SMEs show improved business performance in April

(MENAFN) According to an industry index released on Thursday, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China exhibited improved business performance in April.



The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index, which is based on a survey of 3,000 SMEs spanning eight major industries, registered at 89.4 in April. This marked a modest increase of 0.1 points from the previous month, as reported by the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.



While the index remains below the benchmark of 100 that signifies a balanced state, it notably surpassed the figures recorded during the same period in both 2022 and 2023, indicating a positive trajectory for SMEs in China.



The sub-indexes for various industries, including construction, transportation, post and storage, retail and wholesale, social services, as well as information transmission, computer services, and software sectors, all demonstrated expansion compared to the previous month. However, the sub-index for accommodation and catering remained unchanged.



Furthermore, the data revealed that both the financing and labor force sub-indexes exceeded 100 last month, suggesting favorable conditions in terms of access to funding and workforce availability for SMEs in China.



Overall, the uptick in business performance and favorable sub-index readings signal a positive trend for SMEs, reflecting resilience and adaptability within the sector amid evolving economic conditions.

