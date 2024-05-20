Ukrainian Guards Hit Russian Drone Operators' Base Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearby Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, border guards destroyed a Russian drone operators' point.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting the relevant video, Ukrinform saw.

Border guards destroyed the enemy target using an FPV drone.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation on the Kharkiv axis remains dynamic as Russian troops are trying to suppress units of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.

Snapshot from video