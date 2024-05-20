Ukrainian Guards Hit Russian Drone Operators' Base Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearby Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, border guards destroyed a Russian drone operators' point.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting the relevant video, Ukrinform saw.
Border guards destroyed the enemy target using an FPV drone.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation on the Kharkiv axis remains dynamic as Russian troops are trying to suppress units of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.
Snapshot from video
MENAFN20052024000193011044ID1108232998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.