               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Guards Hit Russian Drone Operators' Base Near Vovchansk


5/20/2024 12:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearby Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, border guards destroyed a Russian drone operators' point.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting the relevant video, Ukrinform saw.

Border guards destroyed the enemy target using an FPV drone.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation on the Kharkiv axis remains dynamic as Russian troops are trying to suppress units of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.

Snapshot from video

MENAFN20052024000193011044ID1108232998


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search