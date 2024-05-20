Not Only Sams: British Defense Minister Dwells On Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Minister Grant Shapps has published a list of weapons and equipment that the country has donated to Ukraine as military aid over the past three weeks.

Shapps reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"The world cannot wait, Ukraine needs us to step up so they have what they need to push Putin back," the head of the British defense ministry emphasized.

In the list of aid he published, he recalled 80 missiles for air defense already transferred to Ukraine, out of the 100 set to arrive by the end of May; more than 20 demining systems; 30 pallets with spare parts and demining equipment; and long-range reconnaissance drones.

In addition, Britain is transferring to Ukraine 1 million ammunition of various types, 4,000 items of military clothing, as well as 20 Viking amphibious protected vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK Minister of Defense said his country would deliver a package of military aid to Ukraine in May, which includes air defense missiles among other things.