America releases gay events terror-assault caution

(MENAFN) In a recent advisory, the United States Department of State has raised concerns about heightened risks of terrorist attacks targeting LGBTQ events worldwide. This warning follows a similar alert issued earlier this month by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, specifically focusing on security concerns during the month of June, known as Pride Month.



Originating in the United States in 1970 as a movement advocating for gay rights, Pride Month has evolved into a global phenomenon, with celebrations held in numerous countries, particularly across Europe. While many Western nations openly support such events promoting LGBTQ rights, countries with more conservative or religious ideologies, including Muslim-majority nations and Russia, often have laws banning such gatherings.



The advisory from the United States government urges American citizens abroad to exercise heightened caution, citing the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions targeting both United States citizens and interests. It specifically highlights the risk to LGBTQI+ persons and events, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance at pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ individuals, as well as popular tourist attractions.



The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's warning echoed these concerns, noting that foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters may seek to exploit the increased gatherings associated with Pride Month in June 2024. However, specific details regarding the locations or nature of the potential threats were not provided by United States authorities.



