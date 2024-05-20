Official Says Rescuers See Helicopter That Was Carrying Iran's President, Others At A Distance

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- Rescuers see the helicopter that was carrying Iran's president and other officials, an official told Iranian state television on Monday.
The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said rescue teams were reaching the helicopter. He said they are seeing the helicopter from some 2 kilometres away.ADVERTISEMENT
Kolivand did not elaborate.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday. They've been missing for over 12 hours. (AP)
