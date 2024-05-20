Border Guards Show How They Destroy Enemy In Soledar Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards of the Revenge brigade showed how they were destroying the positions of Russian invaders in the Soledar direction.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reports.

“The Revenge brigade's attack drones are working. Over the past few days, the fighters have destroyed a dozen enemy shelters,” the video description reads.

