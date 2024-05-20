Border Guards Show How They Destroy Enemy In Soledar Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards of the Revenge brigade showed how they were destroying the positions of Russian invaders in the Soledar direction.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Commander Syrskyi shows aerial reconnaissance units smashing enemy dugouts near Soledar
“The Revenge brigade's attack drones are working. Over the past few days, the fighters have destroyed a dozen enemy shelters,” the video description reads.
As reported, intelligence showed how the enemy tried to storm Chasiv Yar.
MENAFN20052024000193011044ID1108233000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.