Turkish authorities arrest 15 linked to failed coup attempt

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish law enforcement officials detained 15 individuals suspected of being associated with a network accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, as confirmed by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara. The arrests were conducted following raids carried out in the capital city on Friday, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for 16 suspects believed to be linked to the said organization, according to a statement released by the office. As of the latest update, efforts are ongoing to locate and detain the remaining suspect.



The individuals in question are alleged to have affiliations with the Gulen movement, an organization purportedly led by the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government attributes the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 250 lives, to this movement. The government initiated a widespread crackdown on individuals suspected of involvement with the Gulen movement in the aftermath of the attempted coup, as part of efforts to address and mitigate threats to national security.



The arrests underscore the ongoing efforts of Turkish authorities to identify and apprehend individuals believed to have played a role in the coup attempt, as well as those associated with organizations deemed to pose a threat to the country's stability. The crackdown reflects the government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of its citizens in the face of challenges posed by internal security threats.

