Nando's Introduces Build Your Own Bowl

A flavour-packed feast available exclusively on Nando's Qatar App and website

Doha, Qatar: Nando's, home of the legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, has launched their latest culinary innovation: Build Your Own Bowl. Designed for takeaway and delivery only, this exciting addition to the Nando's menu promises a customizable dining experience like no other. Exclusively available on the Nando's app, the Build Your Own Bowl feature empowers customers to craft their perfect meal, all at the price of QR 49. Whether you're craving the fiery kick of Spicy Rice or the crisp freshness of Mixed Lettuce, Nando's has you covered. Simply select your base, choose one protein from a delectable array of options, add four veggies of your choice, and top it off with a tantalizing dip.

“At Nando's, we're passionate about providing our customers with delicious, satisfying meals that cater to their individual tastes and preferences,” said Sumit Ranjan, Marketing Head at Nando's Qatar.“With the introduction of Build Your Own Bowl, we're putting the power in their hands, allowing them to create a balanced meal packed with proteins, greens, and bold flavours, all from the comfort of their own home or office. It's a quick, convenient way to enjoy PERi-PERi flavour.”

Nando's Build Your Own Bowl is more than just a meal – it's a culinary adventure waiting to be explored. Whether you're a spice enthusiast or a veggie lover, there's something for everyone in this customizable feast. So, fire up the Nando's app, unleash your creativity, and embark on a flavor journey like no other.

For more information and to start building your bowl today, download the Nando's app or visit nandos

About Nando's:

Nando's is an international casual dining restaurant group originating from South Africa, known for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. With a focus on fresh ingredients, bold flavours, and vibrant dining experiences, Nando's has captured the hearts and taste buds of customers worldwide.