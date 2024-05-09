American presidential runner had ‘dead worm’ in brain

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of President John F. Kennedy and an independent presidential candidate, has disclosed a medical ordeal involving a misdiagnosed brain tumor that turned out to be a dead parasitic worm. The New York Times, citing legal documents, reported on Kennedy's health scare, shedding light on the unusual diagnosis and subsequent treatment.



Kennedy, who has been vocal about his candidacy and health status, initially sought medical attention in 2010 due to symptoms of "brain fog" and memory loss. Concerned about a potential tumor, he consulted with top neurologists, only to receive a surprising diagnosis from a New York doctor: a dead parasite in his brain.



In a 2012 deposition, Kennedy revealed the nature of the anomaly seen on his scans, attributing it to a worm that had entered his brain, consumed a portion of it, and subsequently perished. Despite experiencing cognitive issues, including memory loss, Kennedy attributed his symptoms to mercury poisoning, which he believed stemmed from a fish-heavy diet.



Following blood tests that revealed elevated mercury levels, Kennedy underwent chelation therapy to remove the heavy metal from his body, eventually leading to full recovery. Remarkably, the cyst containing the dead worm in his brain did not necessitate treatment, and Kennedy reported no lasting effects from the incident.



While Kennedy speculated that the parasite may have been contracted during a trip to South Asia, the exact type of parasite and its origins remain unknown. Nonetheless, the ordeal serves as a testament to the unpredictability of medical diagnoses and the importance of thorough evaluation in determining appropriate treatment.



Kennedy's disclosure of his health journey adds a layer of complexity to his presidential campaign, as he seeks to differentiate himself from incumbent President Joe Biden and his chief rival, Donald Trump, by emphasizing his youth and vitality. As the race for the presidency unfolds, Kennedy's personal health narrative may shape perceptions of his candidacy and underscore the resilience required in the face of unexpected challenges.

