Pentagon assures pause in weapons supply to Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant development reflecting growing apprehensions over the escalating situation in Gaza, the Pentagon has confirmed the temporary halt of a shipment of weapons to Israel. United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed the decision, citing concerns regarding the potential use of the arms in the context of West Jerusalem's reported preparations for a ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



According to reports from the Financial Times, Austin addressed the matter during a congressional hearing, emphasizing Washington's commitment to ensuring Israel's defense capabilities while also expressing reservations about the unfolding events in Rafah. While the final fate of the arms shipment remains undecided, the Pentagon is reportedly reviewing its options amidst mounting tensions in the region.



"We're going to continue to do what's necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself," Austin affirmed, underscoring the imperative of balancing security assistance with humanitarian considerations. He emphasized that while no definitive decision has been reached regarding the fate of the shipment, the Pentagon is closely monitoring developments on the ground in Rafah.



The Pentagon chief's remarks come against the backdrop of Israeli military incursions into eastern districts of Rafah, including the seizure of a key border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Preceding these actions were airstrikes targeting the densely populated city, heightening concerns over civilian casualties and the escalation of hostilities.



Amidst calls for restraint and efforts to mitigate civilian harm, Austin stressed the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians in conflict zones. "We've been very clear about the steps that we'd like to see Israel take to account for, to take care of those civilians before major combat takes place," he asserted, emphasizing the need to avoid further escalation and preserve civilian lives.



Reports from the Qatari news site Al Araby suggested that Washington had provided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a limited timeframe to achieve certain objectives in Rafah. The delicate diplomatic maneuvers underscore the complexity of navigating the volatile dynamics in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as international stakeholders grapple with the urgent imperative of de-escalation and peacebuilding efforts in the region.

