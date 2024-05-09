Qatar, Egypt Discuss Cooperation In Cultural Field

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met Minister of Culture of Egypt H E Dr. Neveen Al Kilany, who is visiting Qatar for the 33rd Doha International Book Fair. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the cultural field.

