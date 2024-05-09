Air India Express In Crisis: 74 Flights Cancelled As Cabin Crews Face Layoff Due To Mass Sick Leave

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Air India Express on Thursday (May 9) faced a major upheaval as it was compelled to cancel as many as 74 flights due to a shortage of cabin crew. This development comes as a culmination of events triggered by nearly 300 employees calling in sick and being terminated.

The cancellations affected both domestic and international flyers, including flights from Chennai to Kolkata, Chennai to Singapore, Trichy to Singapore, and Jaipur to Mumbai. Passengers across various key routes faced delays as the airline grappled with crew shortages.

According to varios reports, the cabin crew unrest stemmed from discontent with new employment terms. Allegations of unequal treatment among staff and modifications in compensation packages fueled the discontent, with some crew members claiming demotions despite clearing interviews for senior roles.

The turmoil intensified as the airline navigated a merger with AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India. CEO Aloke Singh acknowledged the crisis, announcing a reduction in flight operations over the coming days to manage crew unavailability and recover schedules.

Singh condemned the mass sick leave, noting its disproportionate impact on operations, particularly as it was spearheaded by senior employees. He stressed that the actions of a minor group did not reflect the dedication of the majority of cabin crew.

However, the management's response escalated tensions further as Air India Express terminated at least 30 cabin crew members who had called in sick. In termination letters, the airline accused them of a premeditated and coordinated effort to disrupt operations, citing violations of company rules and causing reputational damage.