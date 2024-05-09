Media reports high-rank representatives in Malta charges with corruption

(MENAFN) In a startling development, a wave of corruption allegations has swept through Malta, implicating several prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, current Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, and the governor of the nation's central bank, Edward Scicluna. The charges, stemming from a hospital privatization scandal, have sent shockwaves through the European Union state and raised serious concerns about governance and accountability.



According to reports from the AFP news agency, the charges were filed on Monday against the high-ranking officials, with documents obtained by the agency shedding light on the extent of the allegations. Muscat, who held the position of prime minister from 2013 to 2020, faces accusations including accepting bribes, corruption in public office, and money laundering, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-prominent political figure.



The scandal traces back to a decision made by Muscat's Labour government in 2015 to privatize the management of three public hospitals, a move that drew scrutiny and opposition from various quarters. The subsequent management of the hospitals by a private company, later sold to the Steward United States hospital network, came under intense scrutiny, particularly following the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. Caruana Galizia's investigations into the administration's privatization deals shed light on potential corruption and malpractice.



Fearne and Scicluna, along with Muscat, now find themselves facing charges ranging from fraud to misappropriation and fraudulent gain, painting a grim picture of systemic corruption within the Maltese political and financial elite. The fallout from the scandal has reverberated both domestically and internationally, raising questions about the integrity of Malta's governance structures and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms.



Last year, a Maltese court invalidated the privatization deal following challenges from the opposition, citing evidence of fraudulent behavior and collusion between companies and government officials. The subsequent bankruptcy filing by the privately-owned hospital chain further underscores the gravity of the situation, leaving all 31 of its United States hospitals up for sale and casting doubt on the viability of the privatization model.



As investigations continue and legal proceedings unfold, the scandal threatens to tarnish Malta's reputation on the international stage and undermine public trust in its institutions. Calls for transparency, accountability, and justice grow louder, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reforms to prevent similar abuses of power in the future.

