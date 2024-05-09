Boeing confronts safety concerns after emergency landing of FedEx cargo plane in Istanbul

(MENAFN) Boeing encountered another safety setback as a cargo plane, operated by FedEx Express, was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday due to the failure of its front landing gear. A video circulating on social media depicted the Boeing 767 utilizing its rear landing gear while touching down with its front nose, underscoring the severity of the situation.



According to reports from the official Anatolia news agency, the incident occurred during the final phase of the aircraft's flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots discovered that the front landing gear wheels were not deploying as expected. Despite the tense circumstances, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, reassured that no injuries were reported, and the crew successfully evacuated the aircraft upon landing.



In response to the emergency, the runway where the cargo plane made its landing was temporarily closed to facilitate the towing of the aircraft. This incident adds to a series of safety concerns surrounding Boeing's aircraft, exacerbating public scrutiny and regulatory oversight.



Earlier this year, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated immediate inspections for 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft following an incident during a flight in Oregon, USA. These directives required airlines to conduct thorough inspections before allowing the affected aircraft to resume operations, a process that typically takes between 4 to 8 hours per aircraft.



Boeing's ongoing safety challenges highlight the critical importance of robust regulatory oversight and proactive measures to ensure the airworthiness and reliability of commercial aircraft. As investigations into the Istanbul incident unfold, stakeholders will closely monitor Boeing's response and the broader implications for aviation safety and industry regulations.

