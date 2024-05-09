FAA Opens Another Investigation Into Boeing, Now On B787

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on May 6 that it is opening a new inquiry into Boeing, this time related to the company's inspections of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and whether employees falsified records.

The US plane maker informed the agency in April 2024 that it may not have completed the required inspections related to the bonding and grounding where wings join the fuselage of the B787.

Boeing is re-inspecting B787 planes in its production system. The FAA is requesting Boeing to also create a plan to address the issue with its in-service fleet.

“As the investigation continues, the FAA will take any necessary action-as always-to ensure the safety of the flying public,” said FAA.

Reports cited a Boeing spokesperson saying that no airplanes would need to be taken out of service for inspection. Scott Stocker, the head of the B787 programme, told staff in an email on April 29 that the engineering team assessed that the problem“did not create an immediate safety of flight issue”.

“We promptly informed our regulator about what we learned and are taking swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates,” said Stocker said in the email, according to reports.

Stocker said the group learned“several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test”.

Boeing had also been under investigation for the Alaska Airlines blowout incident that involved the B737 Max 9. A Boeing engineer alleged in March 2024 that the company took shortcuts when manufacturing the fuselages of the B787. The FAA is also currently investigating those claims.

The 787 has been in the spotlight after a Boeing engineer claimed he saw“people jumping on pieces of the plane” to close the gaps of the fuselage. Boeing has also slowed production of the B787, due to a shortage of key parts. The slowdown in 787 production is unrelated to the whistleblower's claims.

Boeing has repeatedly refuted the whistleblower's allegations. The company said that the B787 has been through extensive and rigorous testing, reports added.

“Under FAA oversight, we have painstakingly inspected and reworked airplanes and improved production quality to meet exacting standards that are measured in the one hundredths of an inch,” Boeing said, as per reports, on

April 17.“We are fully confident in the safety and durability of the 787 Dreamliner.”



