China accepts genetically modified wheat amid evolving food security strategies

(MENAFN) In a significant development, China has granted its first-ever safety approval for a genetically modified strain of wheat, marking a cautious yet notable step forward in the country's approach to commercial cultivation of genetically modified food crops. This move comes as part of Beijing's broader efforts to enhance food security through innovations in agricultural biotechnology, following alterations in the genetic makeup of crops.



In recent years, China has accelerated the issuance of approvals for genetically modified corn and soybean seeds, prioritizing varieties engineered for higher yields and resistance against pests to bolster its food security measures. However, despite these approvals, the adoption of genetically modified crops has been gradual and cautious, primarily due to lingering concerns regarding their potential health and environmental impacts.



Genetic modification techniques typically involve either the introduction of foreign genetic material into a plant or the modification of existing genetic factors to enhance performance. While both methods aim to improve crop traits, some scientists perceive the latter approach as less risky compared to the introduction of foreign genes. China's recent approval of genetically modified wheat underscores a shift towards embracing biotechnological advancements in agriculture, albeit with a measured approach that considers potential risks and benefits.



It's noteworthy that China predominantly relies on imports of genetically modified crops, particularly those with introduced foreign genes like corn and soybeans, primarily for use as animal feed. Meanwhile, domestically grown crops intended for human consumption largely consist of non-genetically modified varieties, albeit with some exceptions involving crops engineered with foreign genes. Despite the government's efforts to ensure safety and regulatory oversight, apprehensions among Chinese consumers regarding the safety of genetically modified food crops persist, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding biotechnology in agriculture and the need for transparent communication about its implications for food safety and sustainability.

