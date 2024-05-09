QCDC Empowers Aspiring Sudanese Educators With Job Interview Skills

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), recently hosted a two-day workshop, in collaboration with“Irteqaion for Development and Education,” an organisation supporting education and teachers in Sudan and beyond.

The workshop equipped 63 aspiring Sudanese educators in Qatar with the necessary skills to excel in job interviews. Supervised by Dr. Tajalsir Kardaman, Head of Career Programs and Services at QCDC, and led by a distinguished team of career guidance and development experts, the workshop focused on improving participants' employability by developing essential personal skills, such as communication and presentation, required for successful interviews. Participants also gained valuable insights into labor market demands for the training and education sectors in Qatar, enabling them to contribute more effectively.

This workshop exemplifies QCDC's commitment to providing educational and training opportunities for diverse community groups. By enhancing participants' personal skills and application/hiring process experience, QCDC empowers individuals with theoretical and technical competencies to boost their employability and find success in the Qatari labour market.

