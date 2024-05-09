Minister Of State, US Official Discuss Cooperation In Security Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani met Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for International Affairs of the United States of America H E Robert Paschall, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, and cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

The Minister of State for Interior Affairs also met Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Qatar H E Marat Nuraliev yesterday.

They discussed a number of topics of common concern, in addition to cooperation between the two countries in the security field and ways to support and develop them.