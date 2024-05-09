(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report forecasts the Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market to reach USD 3.27 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% over the 2024-2031 period, the value of market was USD 2.23 Billion in 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing focus on automation and the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies in process industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Some of the Major Key Players:



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fristam Pumpen KG

SPX Flow

ITT INC

ALFA LAVAL

PSG

Xylem

Ampco Pumps Company

Verder Viking Pumps

Transforming Fluid Handling Systems

The growing emphasis on automation in process industries is a key driver of the sanitary pumps and valves market. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting automation to enhance safety, optimize production efficiency, and achieve standardized processes. Implementing automated fluid handling systems like sanitary pumps and valves plays a vital role in this transformation. These systems ensure smooth transportation of raw materials and various fluids or gases throughout the production process. IIoT integration with sanitary pumps and valves offers significant advantages for plant owners. Sensors embedded in these pumps and valves collect valuable data, enabling remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. This translates to cost savings, faster process recovery after maintenance, improved safety, and reduced downtime.

Recent Developments in the Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market

December 2022: Graco Inc. launched the QUANTM, an electric-operated double diaphragm pump suitable for various applications across industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing.

May 2022: IDEX Corporation acquired KZValve, LLC, expanding its portfolio of precision farming components like waterproof valves and controllers.

2023: Alfa Laval AB established a new business unit dedicated to Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies, reflecting their commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Segment Analysis

By Power Source , the sanitary pumps and valves market Is dominated by Air power sources due to their sustainability, adaptability, and ability to operate efficiently without Depending on external power. This aligns with the industry's focus on eco-friendly solutions.



Air Electric

By End-User Industry , The Non-alcoholic beverage industry is Projected to Growing with the fastest growth. Rising demand for healthier beverages Such as soft drinks, tea, coffee, and juices, coupled with growing consumer emphasis on health and sustainability, necessitates the use of sanitary pumps and valves to maintain hygiene and product quality during production.



Processed foods

Non-alcoholic beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy

Alcoholic beverages Others

By Priming , the Non-self-priming pumps are expected to hold the largest share. Though they require additional steps for priming, their compact design and lower initial cost make them a popular choice.



Non-self-priming Self-priming

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine War has disrupted supply chains this Can Results to fluctuations of raw materials price used in sanitary pump and valve manufacturing. And uncertainties in the global economic climate may dampen investments in automation projects. A potential economic slowdown result to reduced capital expenditure in process industries, impacting the demand for sanitary pumps and valves. However, long-term growth prospects remain positive due to the ever-increasing focus on hygiene and safety in food & beverage and pharmaceutical production.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region is projected to growing with the highest growth rate driven by the increasing of processed food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India. For example, Japan's dependence on imported high-quality processed food, coupled with the growing popularity of frozen food and ready-to-eat options, fuels the demand for sanitary pumps and valves in the processed food industry.

Key Takeaways for the Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market Study

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the sanitary pumps and valves market, encompassing market size, growth projections, and segmentation analyses.

It highlights key market drivers, including automation, IIoT adoption, and rising demand for hygienic processing in various industries.

The report analyses the impact of global events and regional trends on the market's growth trajectory.

