Neuromorphic Chip Market Size To Touch $2734.8 Million By 2031 Driven By Industrial Adoption And Big Data Analysis

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global Neuromorphic Chip Market is poised for significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 2734.8 million by 2031. This surge is primarily Driven by the Increasing adoption of neuromorphic chips in the industrial sector and the increasing demand for these chips in big data analysis applications within the pharmaceutical and bioinformatics fields.

Growing Demand for Efficient Processing Power

Neuromorphic chips offer a revolutionary approach to computing by mimicking the human brain's structure and function. These chips leverage spiking neural networks (SNNs) that emulate the biological process of transmitting signals through spikes. This method is significantly more energy-efficient compared to the artificial neural networks used in most AI systems today. This enhanced efficiency opens doors for on-device AI processing at the network edge, on smaller, low-power devices. The neuromorphic chips having several key advantages, including low latency, rapid response systems, low power consumption, high adaptability, and fast learning capabilities. the market's growth might be hindered by the slow development rate and complexities involved in designing neuromorphic hardware.

Get Free Sample Report of Neuromorphic Chip Market @

Top Companies Featured in Neuromorphic Chip Market Report:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corp.

Brain chip Holdings Ltd.

IBM

Innatera

Koniku

Samsung Electronics Limited

General Vision Inc.

Qualcomm

Nepes Corp Ceryx Medical

The burgeoning use of biometrics and speech recognition in smartphones is driving the demand for neuromorphic chips in these devices. The ever-growing need for AI processing power, Integrates with the limitations of traditional low-energy computing, positions neuromorphic chips as a potential game-changer. neuromorphic computing could enable AI applications currently reliant on cloud processing to run directly on smartphones without significantly impacting battery life. Neuromorphic chips address this challenge by offering a more efficient and compact solution.

Recent Developments

– May 24, 2023, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., a leading producer of neuromorphic AI technology, partnered with CVEDIA, a provider of AI-based video analytics solutions. This collaboration aims to push the boundaries of Edge AI and neuromorphic computing.

– December 2022, Intel launched its latest AI neuromorphic chip, boasting 1,000 times faster data processing compared to standard processors while consuming significantly less power. This technology holds promise for various applications, including industrial equipment, cybersecurity, and smart homes.

– November 2022, Oppo announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to integrate Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) on smartphones for the first time. This solution focuses on optimizing energy efficiency and reducing latency for AI processing on mobile devices.

Neuromorphic Chip Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY COMPONENTS



Software Hardware

The software segment dominates the market due to the increasing complexity of hardware design driven by miniaturization efforts. This trend is Driven by consumer demand for smaller and more cost-effective electronic products across industries Such as smartphones, healthcare, and automotive.

BY VERTICAL



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

It & Telecom

Medical Others

The Automotive segment currently holds the leading market share. Top automakers are heavily invested in achieving Level 5 autonomy in self-driving vehicles, which translates to a Increase in demand for AI neuromorphic chips. Neuromorphic circuits excel in classification tasks and offer versatility in various autonomous driving scenarios. They demonstrate superior efficiency in noisy environments compared to conventional deep learning methods, making them ideal for self-driving car applications.

BY APPLICATION



Signal Recognition

Image Recognition Data Mining

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

The Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown Impact

The Russia-Ukraine war and global economic slowdown pose challenges to the neuromorphic chip market. The war disrupts supply chains and hinders the production of electronic components, including neuromorphic chips. an economic slowdown could Result to reduced consumer spending and business investments, potentially impacting the demand for neuromorphic chip-powered devices. The long-term growth potential of the neuromorphic chip market remains robust due to its inherent advantages and increasing adoption across various industries.

Regional Analysis

– North America region is dominating the global neuromorphic chip market, and this dominance is expected to continue. This leadership is attributed to the widespread recognition of the benefits of neuromorphic chips across key industries such as aerospace, military & defence, and healthcare. The United States spearheads the adoption of AI in sectors such as medical and automotive for applications like machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition.

– The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the rising adoption of neuromorphic chips for security purposes. China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the primary contributors within the APAC market. China stands out as the leading AI market in the region, followed by Japan. This positions China as a promising market for neuromorphic chip applications in machine learning and natural language processing.

Key Takeaways for the Neuromorphic Chip Market Study



The neuromorphic chip market is flourishing due to rising adoption in the industrial sector and big data analysis applications.

Understand the market potential of neuromorphic chips across various industries.

Identify key market segments and their growth trajectories.

Gain insights into recent developments and advancements in neuromorphic chip technology. Make informed decisions regarding investments and strategic partnerships within the neuromorphic chip landscape.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, By Components

9. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation, By Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)