Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Kulgam, 40-Hour Long Operation Concludes, Says Indian Army

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Army on Thursday said that three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir Army said that the operation which started on the intervening night of May 6-7, ended after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours.\"A Joint Operation, that commenced on the intervening night of 6-7 May in general area Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 3 terrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem,\" said Chinar Corps, Indian Army, in a post on X,

formerly Twitter.\"The Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in Kashmir,\" it added Read: IAF Convoy Attack Highlights: 1 soldier killed after terrorist attack IAF convoy in J&K's Poonch; search onOn Tuesday, two terrorists, including wanted terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba Basit Dar, were killed in an encounter in the area. The third terrorist was killed in the Redwani Payeen area on Wednesday security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation to trace the gunmen involved in the attack on the convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Poonch sector on May 4.Also Read: PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get the status...'However, it is not yet known if the terrorists engaging in a firefight with the forces were the ones behind the Poonch attack.A large number of security personnel have also been deployed throughout the Union Territory following the attack search operation was intensified from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, as well as in Rajouri. Check-points were also set-up at several main roads Read: Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue with Iran in meet to repair strained ties months after airstrikesOne IAF officer, Vikky Pahade, was killed and four others injured after their convoy was targeted. The injured personnel were evacuated to Udhampur for treatment on IAF choppers's last rites were performed on Monday at his native place in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, with full military honours.

