Simpli Namdhari's Introduces Revolutionary Whatair Mineral Water To Address Water Crisis In Bangalore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, May 2024 - Simpli Namdhari's, India's leading 100% Omni channel retailer, proudly announces the launch of "WhatAir" mineral water, an innovative product poised to redefine the beverage industry. WhatAir mineral water is a groundbreaking solution to the pressing water crisis facing Bangalore, generated directly from air using cutting-edge technology.



As the first retailer in Bangalore to introduce this revolutionary product through a retail format, Simpli Namdhari's is committed to providing sustainable solutions to critical environmental challenges. This launch is a significant milestone, particularly in light of the water scarcity issues plaguing Bangalore and other regions across the country.



Hema L, Head of Marketing, Simpli Namdhari's stated, "At Simpli Namdhari's, we recognize the urgency of addressing the water crisis in Bangalore. We believe that innovation is the key to finding sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. With the launch of 'WhatAir' mineral water, we are proud to contribute to water conservation efforts and provide consumers with a product that not only meets their hydration needs but also supports environmental sustainability. We are thrilled to have played a key role in bringing this innovative solution to market."



"WhatAir" mineral water is now available at all Simpli Namdhari's retail outlets, offering consumers a refreshing and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bottled water.





Simpli Namdhari's is a 100% vegetarian omnichannel retail chain with presence in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Simpli Namdhari's strength lies in its ability and position to control the value chain - it aims to become a fully backward integrated retailer offering a unique assortment of products and home-developed food recipes for on and off-premise consumption. Over 70% of products that make up a consumer's shopping basket are available at the company's retail stores where Namdhari's integrates backwards from a value chain perspective to deliver premium quality products. The stores offer a comprehensive range of fresh fruits & vegetables, a residue-free range of staples and grains, single-origin dairy products, an in-house bakery, imported dry fruits, healthy snacks, cold-pressed oils to FMCG, beauty products and home essentials amongst others. The company's aim has been to provide a distinctive grocery experience to its patrons and empower them to choose goodness.

