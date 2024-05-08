Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

The minutes of the Bank of Japan's April meeting have been released. They viewed that further interest rate hikes, a reduction in the size of government bond purchases, and changes to the size of other asset purchases should be discussed. While a rate hike is unlikely at the June meeting, the BoJ could harden its hawkish stance, paving the way for another rate hike in 3Q24.