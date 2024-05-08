Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Reports Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Shares, Prefunded Warrants

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, has announced the pricing of its public offering. According to the announcement, the pricing is comprised of $4 million of common shares and/or prefunded warrants to purchase common shares, offered at $1.30 per share. Siyata Mobile plans to use funds from the pricing in a variety of ways, including for working capital, general corporate purposes, marketing-agency and potential future acquisitions. Spartan Capital Securities LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering, which is expected to close on May 10, 2024.“We have been making a lot of traction in our U.S. sales efforts and are happy to have priced this equity-only financing, which will fuel our growth in 2024,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“Push to Talk over Cellular is a multibillion-dollar market, and we plan to make Siyata into the global leader of this industry.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of its Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit or .

