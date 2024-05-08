Moph, WHO In Country Cooperation Strategy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have discussed developing the Country Cooperation Strategy( CCS) 2024-2030 at a two-day joint workshop.

Senior officials from MoPH, other relevant ministries and agencies in Qatar, and representatives from WHO, as well as from the United Nations and their agencies and partners were present.

The objective was to discuss and reach a consensus on the CSS. During the workshop, health priorities and challenges were identified, and a strategic agenda for cooperation between MoPH and WHO was established.

The CSS is a strategic initiative that aims to align the WHO's work with each member country's unique requirements. By collaborating with all relevant institutions, the CCS creates a framework that prioritises global and regional health while meeting the specific needs of a country.

HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, said: "Qatar is committed to further strengthening its close cooperation with the WHO, especially in ways that contribute to the support of our national policies, strategies, and plans. Improving the health and well-being of the Qatari community, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, our health strategies, and our Sustainable Development Goals is a priority.”

The minister's speech was delivered by Dr Salih Ali al-Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs, who stated: "The intense and diligent work between specialists and experts in Qatar and the WHO to develop the Country Cooperation Strategy is of great importance, especially in light of the wonderful results achieved when determining the priorities for joint action over the next six years. The strategy contributes to expanding cooperation between Qatar and the WHO, broadening our horizons, and supporting the achievement of our national priorities and international commitments. This is especially significant as we share the WHO's goal of ensuring that everyone enjoys the highest attainable standard of health."

The preparation for the CCS began in 2023 following the establishment of the WHO office in Qatar and involves the participation of officials and experts from MoPH and WHO at the global, regional, and national levels.

Dr Hanan Hassan Balkhy, regional director, WHO for the Eastern Mediterranean, noted: "We highly value what Qatar has accomplished for its citizens and its regional and international community, as investment in health and development in Qatar has led to continuous improvements in health patterns and a reduction in mortality rates. We renew our commitment to continuing fruitful and constructive cooperation and strengthening our strategic partnership with Qatar."

During the workshop, participants reviewed various aspects of the strategy through work sessions and extensive discussions. The workshop aimed to achieve several key objectives: a consensus on the strategic priorities for cooperation between MoPH and WHO for the six years of the strategy, a review of the components of the strategy, a finalisation of its structure, and the establishment of a framework for monitoring and reviewing the cooperation during the years 2024 to 2030.

