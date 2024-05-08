Assam Class 12 Results To Be Announced Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 board examination results at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The results will be announced on the AHSEC websites and students can download results by entering their roll numbers and other necessary credentials.

In Assam, a staggering 2,80,216 students appeared in the Class 12 examination. Among them, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls.

A total of 54,287 students were from the Science stream; 2,06,467 from Arts; and 17,582 Commerce stream students appeared in the Class 12 examination.