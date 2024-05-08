Assam Class 12 Results To Be Announced Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 board examination results at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The results will be announced on the AHSEC websites and students can download results by entering their roll numbers and other necessary credentials.
In Assam, a staggering 2,80,216 students appeared in the Class 12 examination. Among them, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls.
A total of 54,287 students were from the Science stream; 2,06,467 from Arts; and 17,582 Commerce stream students appeared in the Class 12 examination.
MENAFN08052024000231011071ID1108191407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.