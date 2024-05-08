Google Doodle Today: Honouring All The Male Parents Out There, Know Why Fathers Day Is Celebrated In Germany On May 9

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle Today: The May 9th edition of Google Doodle celebrates the spirit of male parenthood as Germany celebrates Father's Day today. The day is celebrated on Ascension Day and is a public holiday in the country.

Ascension Day holds a religious significance among Christians as it is the 40th day of Easter and commemorates the ascension of Jesus into heaven 39 days after his resurrection on Easter Sunday is Father's Day celebrated on May 9 in Germany?-Germany celebrates Father's Day on Ascension Day, which is a public holiday in the country.-As the day coincides with Ascension Day, there is always a public holiday on the occasion, bringing opportunities for people to celebrate at home with friends and family.

In many regions of Germany, the day is also celebrated as men's day which allows males who are not fathers yet, to take part in functions and programmes of the famous customs on Father's Day is that men go for adventurous activities like hiking. They generally carry a wagon with themselves which is fully loaded with beer, wine and food Why is Ascension Day celebrated?Ascension Day is also known as Holy Thursday. It is a Christian holiday that commemorates the ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven. According to Christian belief, this event occurred 40 days after Jesus' resurrection on Easter Sunday. The Ascension is described in the New Testament of the Bible, particularly in the books of Acts and Luke. It signifies Jesus' return to the presence of God the Father after completing his earthly ministry day is observed through special church services, prayers, and in some places, processions. It falls on the 40th day of the Easter season, which varies each year depending on the date of Easter Sunday.

