Humanitarian Aid Ship Docks In Sweden In Protest Over Israel's Participation In Eurovision

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- A ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was docked in Sweden on Wednesday in protest over Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, according to AFP.This year's Eurovision opened in the southern city of Malmo on Tuesday, but the war in Gaza is looming over the festivities.The ship, "Handala", arrived in the port city ahead of the song contest to show solidarity with the 30,000 or so demonstrators due to protest against Israel's participation on Thursday.On board the vessel, run by the NGO Ship to Gaza, are humanitarian supplies that the organisation hopes to deliver to the population in Gaza.Jeannette Escanilla, president of Ship to Gaza Sweden, told AFP that "Sweden has not been able to prevent Israel's participation. We are here to show our support and to show that we are on the side of the Palestinians."