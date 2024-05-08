Economic Modernization Vision Is Trans-Governmental State Project, Says JEF President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan Economic Forum (JEF), MP Khair Abu Saileik, urged the youth to follow up on the implementation and performance of the economic modernization vision, considering that the vision is a trans-governmental state project aimed at providing a better quality of life for Jordanians.Abu Saileik said in a statement on Wednesday that gaining the support of youth for the vision contributes to more popular control over its outputs and the executive program, which is part of the battle for awareness that Jordanian youth are armed with to understand the state's political, economic, and administrative projects.Abu Saileik spoke at the Second National Youth Dialogue Conference organized by the Senate, which opened at the Dead Sea in the presence of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, who deputized for HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Abu Saileik highlighted the main drivers, sectors, and initiatives included in the vision, its philosophy, and the extent of the need for the vision.In an interactive youth dialogue moderated by Senator Issa Murad, Abu Saileik stressed the importance of youth awareness of geopolitical challenges, adding that they should not be a reason to slow down the momentum of modernization.He explained that the Jordanian economy has proven its resilience, which constitutes the cornerstone of the transition to tangible results in reducing the unemployment rate, noting that tangible results by citizens will be achieved if the economy exceeds a growth rate of 5 percent.Abu Saileik explained that the infrastructure for the investment environment has been prepared through royal support and the enabling legislative framework.At the end of the session, Abu Saileik addressed remarks and answered inquiries of the youth, which focused on investing in the remote areas and governorates, removing bureaucracy and combating corruption of all kinds.