T20 World Cup 2024: Video Of Robust Security, Incuding Cops On Horses, For Virat Kohli In USA Surfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent circulating on social showcases the stringent security measures surrounding Indian icon Virat Kohli during his visit to the United States for the ICC T20 World Cup. With heightened concerns over security threats from organizations, especially surrounding the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on June 9th, authorities in and around New York are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of players and spectators alike.

Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, emphasized the paramount importance of public safety in a statement from her office. She directed the New York State Police to implement elevated security measures, including increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance techniques, and thorough screening processes. These measures aim to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees of the Cricket World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener

The Indian team's warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York was not without incident, as a fan breached security to approach India's captain, Rohit Sharma. However, security officials promptly apprehended the intruder, ensuring the safety of the players and the smooth continuation of the match.

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli reveals where team India should take 'motivation and energy' from (WATCH)

India's tournament journey starts with their opening match against Ireland on June 5th in New York, followed by pivotal games against Pakistan and the USA at the same venue. The group stage concludes with a fixture against Canada in Florida. Co-hosted by the USA and the Caribbean islands (West Indies), the T20 World Cup promises thrilling cricket action amidst stringent security arrangements.

As excitement builds for the tournament, the focus remains on ensuring a safe environment for players and fans to enjoy the sport they love. With robust security measures in place, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an unforgettable T20 World Cup experience in the United States.